PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Maninder jumps on 3rd; Rohit Gulia breaks into top 10; score table updated after Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
03 December, 2022 12:26 IST
Rohit Gulia scored his second Super 10 in succession to break into the top 10 of raiders with the most raid points.

Rohit Gulia scored his second Super 10 in succession to break into the top 10 of raiders with the most raid points. | Photo Credit: PKL

Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddhas scored a Super-10 against U Mumba in the first game to lead Yoddhas to register a 10-point win over Surinder Singh’s Mumba.

Pardeep inches close to 200 raid points this season as he sits in the sixth position with 198 raid points.

Rohit Gulia scored his second Super 10 in succession, albeit in a losing cause as Patna lost its game against Gujarat Giants. Rohit Gulia broke into the top 10 list of the raiders with the most raid points. He now has 138 raid points in 17 games with 6 Super-10.

Bengal Warriors lost to Haryana Steelers in the third game of the night, where Maninder Singh could only manage five raid points from the game. However, he jumps above Naveen Kumar in the third position with 213 raid points in 19 games.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on November 30

MATCH 1: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba

MATCH 2: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 3: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors

The table was updated after Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors game on Friday, December, 2.

