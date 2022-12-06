PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun stays on top; Super 10 for Sachin; score table updated after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
06 December, 2022 12:53 IST
06 December, 2022 12:53 IST
Arjun could only manage five raid points against Haryana, but it was enough as Jaipur registered a win over the Steelers to confirm the semifinals birth alongside Puneri Paltan.

Arjun could only manage five raid points against Haryana, but it was enough as Jaipur registered a win over the Steelers to confirm the semifinals birth alongside Puneri Paltan. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Not much changed in the top raiders chart as Arjun Deshwal continued his top spot, even after an average outing against Haryana Steelers in the second game considering his standards.

Arjun Deshwal could only manage five raid points in a game where Ajith Kumar stepped up for Jaipur to help them register a 14-point win over the Steelers and lead them to confirm a semifinal spot in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Whereas, Sachin’s Super-10 effort went in vain as Patna Pirates lost to Puneri Paltan in the first game at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on 5th December, Monday.

Sachin managed to get his 8th Super 10 to stay at the seventh position in the top raiders list with 172 raid points in 17 games he played in PKL 9.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 5

MATCH 1: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

MATCH 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

The table was updated after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers game on Monday, December, 5.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

Watch: THAT Nabibakhsh super tackle on Guman Singh - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9 Highlights

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us