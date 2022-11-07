PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
07 November, 2022 11:41 IST
07 November, 2022 11:41 IST
Bengaluru Bulls star raider Bharat amassed 14-points against Gujarat, but the effort was not enough eventually, as the latter beat the former by 2 points.

Bengaluru Bulls star raider Bharat amassed 14-points against Gujarat, but the effort was not enough eventually, as the latter beat the former by 2 points. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Gujarat Giants pipped Bengaluru Bulls in the first match. Parteek Dahiya shined in the game as he got 16 points, enough for his team to take five points against Bengaluru Bulls, who fought hard till the very end.

Bharat scored 14 points from the game in a losing cause, but he now has 125 raid points this season, only 13 less than Naveen Kumar, who is sitting on the top with 138 points.

Narender led Tamil Thalaivas to a nerve-wracking win against the table toppers Puneri Paltan with his Super 10.

Narender jumped places to sit on the third spot of most raid points this season with 115 points in 11 games he played this season.

Nothing much changed in the top raiders list after yesterday’s game as the top 10 remains the same.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 6

MATCH 1 BENGALURU BULLS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

MATCH 2: PUNERI PALTAN VS TAMIL THALAIVAS

The table was updated after Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Steelers on Sunday, November 6.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us