Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

Gujarat Giants pipped Bengaluru Bulls in the first match. Parteek Dahiya shined in the game as he got 16 points, enough for his team to take five points against Bengaluru Bulls, who fought hard till the very end.

Bharat scored 14 points from the game in a losing cause, but he now has 125 raid points this season, only 13 less than Naveen Kumar, who is sitting on the top with 138 points.

Narender led Tamil Thalaivas to a nerve-wracking win against the table toppers Puneri Paltan with his Super 10.

Narender jumped places to sit on the third spot of most raid points this season with 115 points in 11 games he played this season.

Nothing much changed in the top raiders list after yesterday’s game as the top 10 remains the same.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 6

MATCH 1 BENGALURU BULLS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

MATCH 2: PUNERI PALTAN VS TAMIL THALAIVAS