PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points and most super 10 lists of the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
29 October, 2022 07:52 IST
Jaipur Pink Panther star raider Arjun Deshwal’s effort of nine points against Tamil Thalaivas was not enough to seal a win for his side on Friday.

Jaipur Pink Panther star raider Arjun Deshwal’s effort of nine points against Tamil Thalaivas was not enough to seal a win for his side on Friday. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Pro Kabaddi League saw a triple header on Friday, with Tamil Thallaivas defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of the day.

Arjun Deshwal started from the bench for the Panthers but still collected nine raid points to move one place to 3rd. Bharat from Bengaluru Bulls, who is 4th and has 72 points, still has a game in hand.

U.P. Yoddhas’ Pardeep Narwal also had a great outing. He collected a Super 10 with 12 points on the night but his side lost to Patna Pirates.

Aslam Inamdar, who was in action in the 2nd match as his Puneri Paltan faced Haryana Steelers, could manage only three points on Friday and stayed in 5th place.

The other notable advances in the table came from Sachin and Rohit Gulia. The Patna Pirates duo collected 11 and 7 points, respectively.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

MATCHES ON 28 OCTOBER, FRIDAY:

MATCH 1: TAMIL THALAIVAS VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

MATCH 2: HARYANA STEELERS VS PUNERI PALTAN

MATCH 3: PATNA PIRATES VS UP YODDHAS

The table was updated after U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates on Friday, October 28.

