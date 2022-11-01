PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Navin, Rakesh cross 100 raid points; Score table updated after UP Yodhas vs Telugu Titans

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points and most super 10 lists of the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 16:02 IST
Rakesh joins Naveen to cross 100 raid points milestone in PKL 9.

Rakesh joins Naveen to cross 100 raid points milestone in PKL 9.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Gujarat Giants’ star raider Rakesh joins Dabang Delhi’s captain Naveen Kumar to cross the 100 raid point milestone in the Pro Kabaddi season 9.

Bharat of the Bengaluru Bulls and Arjun Deshwal of the Jaipur Pink Panthers are getting close to the 100 raid points threshold with 98 and 91 points, respectively, in nine games.

Narender of Tamil Thalaivas jumps to the fifth position due to his phenomenal 24-point game against Dabang Delhi on Sunday.

In the match against the Telugu Titans on Monday, Surender Gill recorded his fourth Super 10 of the season, moving him two spots to the sixth position, two spots above Pardeep Narwal, who sits at the eighth spot with 77 points in eight games.

MATCHES TODAY: 31 OCTOBER, MONDAY

MATCH 1: GUJARAT GIANTS VS PATNA PIRATES

MATCH 2: UP YODDHAS VS TELUGU TITANS

The table was updated after UP Yodhas vs Telugu Titans on Monday, October 31.

