PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 latest standings: U Mumba jumps to third; Warriors, Thalaivas pick three points after tie

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
03 November, 2022 07:59 IST
Bengal Warriors moved two places higher, while Tamil Thalaivas gained one spot on the points table after their 41-41 tie on Wednesday.

Bengal Warriors moved two places higher, while Tamil Thalaivas gained one spot on the points table after their 41-41 tie on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PKL

Surinder Singh and the stellar defensive unit of U Mumba continued to shine and picked up the team’s third straight win on Wednesday. The win helped the side go third in the points tally, with six wins out of nine games.

The dismal run, however, continued for Telugu Titans. The loss to U Mumba meant that the team has now lost its last seven games. Titans are last on the points table, have won just one game out of 10 and have eight points on board.

In the second game of the day, Tamil Thalaivas pulled off a successful raid with the last play of the game to hold Bengal Warriors to a tie. Thalaivas extended their unbeaten run to three games and moved a place higher to 10th on the points table.

Bengal Warriors, led by Maninder’s Super 10 on the night, also jumped two places to the eighth spot with the three points earned against Tamil Thalaivas.

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 2

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

MATCH 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

The table was updated after Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday, November 2.

