Surinder Singh and the stellar defensive unit of U Mumba continued to shine and picked up the team’s third straight win on Wednesday. The win helped the side go third in the points tally, with six wins out of nine games.

The dismal run, however, continued for Telugu Titans. The loss to U Mumba meant that the team has now lost its last seven games. Titans are last on the points table, have won just one game out of 10 and have eight points on board.

In the second game of the day, Tamil Thalaivas pulled off a successful raid with the last play of the game to hold Bengal Warriors to a tie. Thalaivas extended their unbeaten run to three games and moved a place higher to 10th on the points table.

Bengal Warriors, led by Maninder’s Super 10 on the night, also jumped two places to the eighth spot with the three points earned against Tamil Thalaivas.

