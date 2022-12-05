PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Jaipur, Puneri book semifinals birth - table updated after Jaipur vs Haryana

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 23:27 IST
Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers won their respective games with identical scores of 44-30 to confirm a semifinal spot in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers won their respective games with identical scores of 44-30 to confirm a semifinal spot in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan beat Patna Pirates 44-30 in the first encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on December 5th, Monday.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Haryana with identical scores of 44-30 in the second game.

Jaipur and Puneri maintained their first two spots and confirmed semifinal spots for themselves.

However, chances for Patna and Haryana became very thin after the losses they had in games today.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 5

MATCH 1: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

MATCH 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

The table was updated after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers game on Monday, December, 5.

