Pro Kabaddi League: Team-wise player salary purse increased to 5 crore rupees for PKL 10

The salary purse has increased to Rs. 5 crore from Rs. 4.4 crore in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 player auction, which will be held on the October 9 and 10 in Mumbai.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 18:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Each of the franchises can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for the season.
File Photo: Each of the franchises can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for the season.
infoIcon

File Photo: Each of the franchises can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for the season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pro Kabaddi League announced the franchise-wise player purse balance ahead of the much-awaited PKL Season 10 Auction. Each of the teams has been given a player purse of Rs. 5 crore for their entire squads. The total salary purse has increased from Rs. 4.4 crore to Rs. 5 crore. 

However, the teams have already spent a certain part of their player purse on the current members in their squads ahead of the upcoming player auction on October 9 and 10.

READ MORE | IASIAN-GAMES-2023: NDIA VS IRAN MEN’S KABADDI FINAL HIGHLIGHTS

Each of the franchises can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for the season.

Here is the player purse balance for each of the franchises and the current number of players in their squads:

Team Name Available Balance in Rupees Players already in the Squad
Bengal Warriors 42,269,552 8
Bengaluru Bulls 29,938,470 9
Dabang Delhi K.C. 31,269,552 9
Gujarat Giants 40,267,075 6
Haryana Steelers 31,334,552 12
Jaipur Pink Panthers 8,795,802 12
Patna Pirates 30,960,545 10
Puneri Paltan 28,071,538 13
Tamil Thalaivas 24,364,164 14
Telugu Titans 34,462,733 9
U Mumba 26,998,360 13
UP Yoddhas 20,642,802 10

