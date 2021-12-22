PKL PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi season 8: Bengal Warriors full schedule, fixture list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the match schedule for Bengal Warriors in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 12:46 IST Bengal Warriors will bid to become the first team since Patna Pirates to defend its Pro Kabaddi League title. - Vijay Soneji Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 12:46 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.READ MORE: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings READ MORE: Bengal Warriors: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Defending champion Bengal Warriors has more or less retained the core group that won the side the title in 2019. The team's auction strategy has been conservative given that main players Maninder Singh and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh were among those retained. Abozar Mighani is an interesting addition to this side. The Iranian defender comes in post a stint with the Telugu Titans.Here's a look at Bengal Warriors' fixtures this season:Date and DayFixtureTime22nd December 2021- Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha9.30pm24th December 2021- Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants9.30pm26th December 2021- Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors8.30pm29th December 2021- Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors7.30pm31st December 2021- Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors8.30pm3rd January 2022- Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7.30pm7th January 2022- Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelrs7.30pm9th January 2022- Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors7.30pm13th January 2022- Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas7.30pm15th January 2022- U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors9.30pm17th January 2022- Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors7.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :