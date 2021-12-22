Pro Kabaddi season 8: Bengal Warriors full schedule, fixture list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

Defending champion Bengal Warriors has more or less retained the core group that won the side the title in 2019.



The team's auction strategy has been conservative given that main players Maninder Singh and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh were among those retained. Abozar Mighani is an interesting addition to this side. The Iranian defender comes in post a stint with the Telugu Titans.

Here's a look at Bengal Warriors' fixtures this season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 22nd December 2021 - Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha 9.30pm 24th December 2021 - Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants 9.30pm

26th December 2021 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors 8.30pm 29th December 2021 - Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors 7.30pm

31st December 2021 - Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors 8.30pm 3rd January 2022 - Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7.30pm

7th January 2022 - Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelrs 7.30pm

9th January 2022 - Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 7.30pm 13th January 2022 - Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas 7.30pm 15th January 2022 - U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors 9.30pm