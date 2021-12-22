PKL PKL 2021-22 PKL 2021: Puneri Paltan full schedule, fixture list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the match schedule for Puneri Paltan in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 11:58 IST Nitin Tomar (in orange) will spearhead Puneri Paltan's quest for a maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title. - PKL MEDIA Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 11:58 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.READ MORE: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings READ MORE: Puneri Paltan: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Puneri Paltan spent big money at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions to form a formidable team ahead of season eight.The side used its Final Bid Match to hold on to Nitin Tomar for Rs. 61 lakh, while it also spent 60 lakh each to sign Baldev Singh and Vishal Bharadwaj. Puneri Paltan reinforced its raiding department by roping in the Showman, Rahul Chaudhari.Here's a look at Puneri Paltan's fixtures this season:Date and DayFixtureTime23rd December 2021- Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan8.30pm25th December 2021- Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans8.30pm28th December 2021- Puneri Paltan vs Patna pirates7.30pm31st December 2021- Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan7.30pm2nd January 2022- Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm5th January 2022- Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants7.30pm7th January 2022- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan8.30pm9th January 2022- Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors7.30pm13th January 2022- U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan8.30pm17th January 2022- Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha7.30pm19th January 2022- Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan7.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :