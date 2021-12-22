PKL 2021: Puneri Paltan full schedule, fixture list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

Puneri Paltan spent big money at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions to form a formidable team ahead of season eight.

The side used its Final Bid Match to hold on to Nitin Tomar for Rs. 61 lakh, while it also spent 60 lakh each to sign Baldev Singh and Vishal Bharadwaj. Puneri Paltan reinforced its raiding department by roping in the Showman, Rahul Chaudhari.

Here's a look at Puneri Paltan's fixtures this season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 23rd December 2021 - Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan 8.30pm 25th December 2021 - Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans 8.30pm

28th December 2021 - Puneri Paltan vs Patna pirates 7.30pm 31st December 2021 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan 7.30pm

2nd January 2022 - Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm 5th January 2022 - Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants 7.30pm

7th January 2022 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan 8.30pm

9th January 2022 - Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 7.30pm 13th January 2022 - U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan 8.30pm 17th January 2022 - Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha 7.30pm