PKL 2021: U Mumba full schedule, fixture list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

READ MORE: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings

READ MORE: U Mumba: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

The former PKL champion goes into the 2021-22 season with a balanced side and the able leadership of star international Fazel Atrachali.

Here's a look at U Mumba's fixtures this season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 22nd December 2021 (Wednesday) - Bengaluru Bulls v U Mumba 7.30pm 24th December 2021 (Friday) - U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm

27th December 2021 (Monday) - Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 7.30pm 30th December 2021 (Thursday) - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba 7.30pm

1st January 2022 (Saturday) - U Mumba vs UP Yoddha 7.30pm 4th January 2022 (Tuesday) - Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba 7.30pm

8th January 2022 (Saturday) - U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 8.30pm

11th January 2022 (Tuesday) - Patna Pirates vs U Mumba 7.30pm 13th January 2022 (Thursday) - U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan 7.30pm 15th January 2022 (Saturday) - U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors 9.30pm