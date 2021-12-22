Home PKL 2021-22 PKL 2021: U Mumba full schedule, fixture list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the match schedule for U Mumba in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 10:22 IST U Mumba won the Pro Kabaddi League in 2015 and will hope to repeat that feat in the 2021-22 edition. - U MUMBA/Twitter Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 10:22 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.READ MORE: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings READ MORE: U Mumba: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 The former PKL champion goes into the 2021-22 season with a balanced side and the able leadership of star international Fazel Atrachali. Here's a look at U Mumba's fixtures this season: Date and DayFixtureTime22nd December 2021 (Wednesday)- Bengaluru Bulls v U Mumba7.30pm24th December 2021 (Friday)- U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm27th December 2021 (Monday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba7.30pm30th December 2021 (Thursday)- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba7.30pm1st January 2022 (Saturday)- U Mumba vs UP Yoddha7.30pm4th January 2022 (Tuesday)- Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba7.30pm8th January 2022 (Saturday)- U Mumba vs Telugu Titans8.30pm11th January 2022 (Tuesday)- Patna Pirates vs U Mumba7.30pm13th January 2022 (Thursday)- U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan7.30pm15th January 2022 (Saturday)- U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors9.30pm18th January 2022 (Tuesday)- Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba8.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :