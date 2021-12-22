PKL 2021 - UP Yoddha: Full schedule, fixture list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

UP Yoddha went all out to get 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal into its team setup for the upcoming season. The Rs. 1.65 CR price tag now associated with Narwal makes him the most expensive player in the league's history, pipping Monu Goyat's record fee of Rs. 1.51 CR.

The franchise had retained four players going into the auction and were frugal with their other purchases.

Here's a look at UP Yoddha's fixtures for the season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 22nd December 2021 (Wednesday) - Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha 9.30pm 25th December 2021 (Saturday) - Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha 7.30pm

27th December 2021 (Monday) - UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8.30pm 29th December 2021 (Wednesday) - UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants 8.30pm

1st January 2022 (Saturday) - U Mumba vs UP Yoddha 7.30pm 4th January 2022 (Tuesday) - UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas 8.30pm

8th January 2022 (Saturday) - UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm 9th January 2022 (Sunday) - Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha 8.30pm

12th January 2022 (Wednesday) - Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha 7.30pm 15th January 2022 (Saturday) - UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

8.30pm