PKL PKL 2021-22 PKL 2021 - UP Yoddha: Full schedule, fixture list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the full fixture list for UP Yoddha in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 13:26 IST UP Yoddha went all out to get 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal into its team setup, retained four players going into the auction and were frugal with their other purchases. - UP Yoddha/Twitter Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 13:26 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.READ: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings MORE: UP Yoddha: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 UP Yoddha went all out to get 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal into its team setup for the upcoming season. The Rs. 1.65 CR price tag now associated with Narwal makes him the most expensive player in the league's history, pipping Monu Goyat's record fee of Rs. 1.51 CR. The franchise had retained four players going into the auction and were frugal with their other purchases.Here's a look at UP Yoddha's fixtures for the season: Date and DayFixtureTime22nd December 2021 (Wednesday)- Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha9.30pm25th December 2021 (Saturday)- Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha7.30pm27th December 2021 (Monday)- UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers8.30pm29th December 2021 (Wednesday)- UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants8.30pm1st January 2022 (Saturday)- U Mumba vs UP Yoddha7.30pm4th January 2022 (Tuesday)- UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas8.30pm8th January 2022 (Saturday)- UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm9th January 2022 (Sunday)- Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha8.30pm12th January 2022 (Wednesday)- Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha7.30pm15th January 2022 (Saturday)- UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans8.30pm17th January 2022 (Monday)- Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha7.30pm