Pro Kabaddi League 8: Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi through to final; Shadloui, Naveen shine in semifinals

Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi won their respective semifinal clashes against UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls to make it to the final of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday.

The Pirates topped a remarkable season with a commanding 38-27 win in the first semifinal against Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha.

Narwal, whose 18-point haul helped his side beat Puneri Paltan in the eliminator, was unfortunately off colour in the semifinal, managing his first point of the night after 18 minutes had passed.



As it happened: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Semifinal Highlights: Dabang Delhi beats Bengaluru Bulls 40-35, cruises into PKL 8 final



As it happened: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Semifinal 1 Highlights: Patna Pirates thrashes UP Yoddha 38-27, storms into PKL 8 final

Patna banked on a team effort with Guman Singh scoring eight points and imperious Iranian allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui registering six points to his name. UP was always 12-15 odd points behind Patna throughout the game and despite a brief slump for Patna in the second half, Ram Meher Singh's managed to keep UP at a comfortable distance.

Pardeep could not dent his former side's bid for a fourth title while Monu Goyat, facing his former side, did not make it off the bench.





In the second game of the night, Dabang Delhi managed to do just enough to edge Bengaluru Bulls 40-35 to make it to the summit clash.

Naveen Kumar seemed to have hurt his ankle but it did not stop him from scoring 14 points to lead his side to a remarkable win and this team's second consecutive final. Pawan Sehrawat was the pick of the Bulls' players with 17 points, but the Bulls' misfiring defence failed to offer him the support he needed.

Patna and Delhi will clash for top honours in the final in Bengaluru on Friday.