PKL

PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
23 October, 2022 22:49 IST
Rohit Gulia fails to returns to his half safely in the last raid of the first match of the night which helped Bengaluru Bulls to tie the game 31-31 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 23.

Rohit Gulia fails to returns to his half safely in the last raid of the first match of the night which helped Bengaluru Bulls to tie the game 31-31 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 23.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Bengaluru Bulls played a brilliant second half to counter a 12-point deficit and enforce a tie in the first match of the day against Patna Piratres to consolidate its third position in the points table of Pro Kabaddi season 9.

While UP Yoddhas defeated Tamil Thalaivas 41-24 in the second game of the night. Pardeep Narwal takes the early lead for UP with 6 raid points in the first 10 minutes and with that effort he became the first player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi league to cross the 1400 raid points mark.

UP Yoddhas now has 18 points in six matches and sits in the sixth position while Tamil Thalaivas seems to be struggling in the 11th position with just 10 points in six matches without its star raider Pawan Sehrawat.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 23, SUNDAY:

MATCH 1: BENGALURU BULLS VS PATNA PIRATES

MATCH 2: UP YODDHAS VS TAMIL THALAIVAS

The ranking was updated after the UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas match on Sunday, October 23.

