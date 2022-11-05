PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Puneri Paltan tops table after win over U.P. Yoddhas; Jaipur Pink Panthers moves third

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
05 November, 2022 10:40 IST
05 November, 2022 10:40 IST
Fazel scored seven points against U.P. Yoddhas to guide Puneri Paltan to the top spot in PKL.

Fazel scored seven points against U.P. Yoddhas to guide Puneri Paltan to the top spot in PKL. | Photo Credit: NITIN LAWATE

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

On the Triple Panga fixture day, the headlines were made by Puneri Paltan. The team led by Fazel Atrachali’s heroic defence moved to the top of the table by defeating U.P. Yoddhas.

In the second match of the day, Dabang Delhi was handed its sixth straight loss by Jaipur Pink Panthers. Panthers, who were themselves on a three-game losing streak, used the five points to move to third position.

In the first match on Friday, U Mumba’s unbeaten streak came to an end at the hands of Patna Pirates. The win helped the Pirates leapfrog to the sixth spot on the points table, into the playoff spots.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 4

MATCH 1: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

MATCH 3: U.P. Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

The table was updated after U.P. Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan on Friday, November 4.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Video Highlights: Dabang Delhi wins PKL 8, shocks Patna Pirates in tense final

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us