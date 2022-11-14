U Mumba and Puneri Paltan played out a neck-and-neck contest throughout their vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune last weekend. But U Mumba played their cards better in the last few minutes of the match to eventually defeat Puneri Paltan 34-33 on the night.

Aslam Inamdar picked up a couple of raid points as Puneri Paltan inched ahead at 4-3 in the 8th minute. But, Guman Singh pulled off a Super Raid, catching out Sombir, Aslam Inamdar and Abinesh Nadarajan to help U Mumba take the lead at 10-8 in the 13th minute. However, Mohit Goyat and Mohammad Nabibakhsh carried out a Super Tackle in the 15th minute and put Puneri Paltan back in the lead at 12-10. U Mumba though fought back and inflicted an All-Out in the 19th minute to retake the lead at 15-13. Thereafter, Aslam Inamdar picked up a bonus point just before half-time as both teams went into the break locked at 15-15.

After fighting an even battle in the opening minutes of the second half, Puneri Paltan inched ahead at 19-16 in the 27th minute through excellent raids by Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. Moments later, Mohit effected a magnificent raid to reduce U Mumba to just one player on the mat.

Puneri Paltan then tackled Guman Singh and inflicted an All-Out to take the lead at 25-20 in the 32nd minute. Guman Singh effected a multi-point raid, but Puneri Paltan still held the lead at 27-25 in the 36th minute. However, U Mumba inflicted an All-Out in the 38th minute and soon after, took the lead at 31-30. Mohit effected a raid in the dying seconds of the match to level the score at 33-33 for Puneri Paltan, but Ashish pulled off a Do-or-Die raid to hand U Mumba a thrilling victory in the end.

Top Performers

U Mumba

Best Raider - Guman Singh (13 Raid Points)

Best Defender - Rinku (4 Tackle Points)

Puneri Paltan

Best Raider - Mohit Goyat (10 Raid Points)

Best Defender - Mohit Goyat (3 Tackle Points)