Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: U Mumba routs Bengaluru Bulls despite Pawan's heroics

U Mumba defeated Bengaluru Bulls for the second time this season as it cruised to a 45-34 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Wednesday.

This was U Mumba's second win on the trot and extended its unbeaten run to four games. Abhishek Singh claimed another Super 10 as he scored 11 points, but the top performer of the evening for U Mumba was Rahul Sethpal. The all-rounder inflicted two crucial Super Tackles to finish with eight points. Ajith Kumar was also lethal as he put up eight points on the board.

Pawan Sehrawat was brilliant as always for Bengaluru Bulls as he scored 14 points and became the first player to cross the 200-point mark this season, but his heroics weren't enough to take the Bulls to a win. The defence faltered in key moments and was unable to revive Pawan quickly.

The result sees U Mumba climb to the fourth spot on the table, while Bengaluru Bulls remains at the top. The Bulls, however, have played 15 games and can be displaced by any of the seven teams trailing them.

PKL 8 Points Table: U Mumba climbs to fourth spot after beating Bengaluru Bulls U Mumba began the game on the front foot with Abhishek running circles around the Bulls defenders. His clinical running hand touches gave U Mumba an early advantage while Fazel Atrachali’s tackle on Pawan ensured the Bulls captain remained in the dugout. U Mumba inflicted an All Out as early as the fifth minute to storm ahead.

Bengaluru Bulls skipper Pawan leads the scoring charts with will 200 raid points and has also made 163 successful raids, the most in PKL 8. But did you know that the Hi-Flyer nearly quit the game after barely getting any game time with Gujarat Giants post season five? Here's a really fun chat we had with him last season where he talks about his journey with Bengaluru Bulls, how coach Randhir Singh made him believe he had a future in the sport and his love for PUBG (it was still around then!).

However, Pawan was not one to let go as he came back strong and scored a three-point Super Raid in the seventh minute to swing the momentum in his side's favour. However, Rahul made two stunning Super Tackles to delay the All Out, but U Mumba eventually conceded the All Out in the 17th minute and the scores were back on level terms.

Pawan brought up his Super 10 in the final minutes of the first half which ended 22-20 with U Mumba in the lead.

The second half started with U Mumba clinching another All Out and Abhishek completed his Super 10 to give his side a seven-point lead. Bengaluru Bulls fought back and reduced the gap to four at the half-hour mark, but could not find a way back into the game. U Mumba’s defence stepped up and Fazel made a string of strong tackles.

U Mumba bagged a third All Out with three minutes remaining and held on to claim a massive win.