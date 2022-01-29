Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi K.C.

GUJARAT GIANTS vs DABANG DELHI K.C.

6:54PM: Update from my colleague Shyam Vasudevan on the Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors match - Today's game between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors has been called off because one of the teams had a few players under the weather. No one has tested positive for COVID-19. The game has been postponed as a precautionary measure.

6:35PM: Originally, today was supposed to be a double-header. However, the second game of the evening between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors has been postponed.

6:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the only PKL game of the evening between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi K.C. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -

January 28: Patna Pirates steamrolls Tamil Thalaivas 52-24

January 27: Puneri Paltan hammers UP Yoddha 44-38

January 26: U Mumba routs Bengaluru Bulls despite Pawan's heroics