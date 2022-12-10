VIVO Pro Kabaddi Playoffs schedule - Eliminator, Semifinal, Final fixtures, streaming details, timings, squads

After a close league stage, the ninth edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League has its six playoff participants. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, by virtue of finishing in the top two on the points table, enter the semifinals directly and will skip one round of matches - the eliminators.

The four other teams will occupy the eliminator fixtures - Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi. These teams will take each other on in two eliminator ties to fight for a place in the semifinal. Here is the full schedule for the knockouts of PKL 9.

The playoffs of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League will be held from December 13 to 15 and the final will be held on December 17 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

FIXTURE TEAMS DATE TIME ELIMINATOR 1 BENGALURU BULLS VS DABANG DELHI DECEMBER 13 7.30PM IST ELIMINATOR 2 UP YODDHAS VS TAMIL THALAIVAS DECEMBER 13 SEMIFINAL 1 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS Winner E1 DECEMBER 15 7.30PM IST SEMIFINAL 2 PUNERI PALTAN VS Winner E2 DECEMBER 15 8.30PM IST FINAL Winners S1 vs Winner S2 DECEMBER 17 8PM IST

Where to watch vivo Pro Kabaddi knockouts?

Catch the live coverage of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League playoffs on the Star Sports Network. The games can be live streamed on the DIsney + Hotstar mobile application. You can also follow play-by-play updates on Sportstar’s live blogs too.