VIVO Pro Kabaddi Playoffs schedule - Eliminator, Semifinal, Final fixtures, streaming details, timings, squads

Here is the full schedule for the playoffs stage of season nine of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

10 December, 2022 22:18 IST
The playoffs of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League will be held from December 13 to 15 and the final will be held on December 17 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. 

After a close league stage, the ninth edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League has its six playoff participants. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, by virtue of finishing in the top two on the points table, enter the semifinals directly and will skip one round of matches - the eliminators.

The four other teams will occupy the eliminator fixtures - Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi. These teams will take each other on in two eliminator ties to fight for a place in the semifinal. Here is the full schedule for the knockouts of PKL 9.

FIXTURETEAMSDATETIME
ELIMINATOR 1BENGALURU BULLS VS DABANG DELHIDECEMBER 13 7.30PM IST
ELIMINATOR 2UP YODDHAS VS TAMIL THALAIVASDECEMBER 13
SEMIFINAL 1JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS Winner E1DECEMBER 157.30PM IST
SEMIFINAL 2PUNERI PALTAN VS Winner E2DECEMBER 158.30PM IST
FINALWinners S1 vs Winner S2DECEMBER 178PM IST

Full squads of all teams who have qualified

Injury updates in teams qualified for knockouts

Where to watch vivo Pro Kabaddi knockouts?

Catch the live coverage of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League playoffs on the Star Sports Network. The games can be live streamed on the DIsney + Hotstar mobile application. You can also follow play-by-play updates on Sportstar’s live blogs too.

