Brazilian Grand Prix 2019: India start time, live stream, TV channel and race schedule

Lewis Hamilton may have wrapped up the Formula One drivers' title last time out, but he will have a personal milestone in his sights at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Hamilton clinched his sixth championship and third in succession by finishing second at the United States Grand Prix, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas claiming the win.

Bottas will be seeking to break new ground in his F1 career with another victory at Interlagos, a circuit at which Red Bull's Max Verstappen has shown great pace in recent years.

When is the Brazilian GP taking place?

The Brazilian GP will take place on November 17, Sunday.

Where is the Brazilian GP taking place?

The Brazilian GP will take place at Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil.

What time does the Brazilian GP start?

The Brazilian GP will start at 10:40 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brazilian GP?

The race will be shown live on Star Sports Select 2 and Select 2 HD.