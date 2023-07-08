MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 British Grand Prix: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Norris

Mclaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished P2 and P3 in the qualifying session, their best performance this season.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 21:01 IST , SILVERSTONE, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit | Photo Credit: .RYAN PIERSE/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit | Photo Credit: .RYAN PIERSE/ Getty Images

Max Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with McLaren’s home hero Lando Norris joining Red Bull’s runaway Formula One leader on the front row.

McLaren’s Australian rookie Oscar Piastri qualified third fastest, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the second row.

Verstappen’s team mate and closest title rival Sergio Perez qualified only 16th, the fifth race in a row that the Mexican has failed to reach the top 10 shootout.

Perez is already 81 points behind Verstappen after nine races this season, all won by Red Bull. 

Related Topics

British Grand Prix /

F1 /

Max Verstappen /

Silverstone /

Lando Norris /

Oscar Piastri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Play to begin in 10 mins if no more rain; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mbappe calls PSG ‘divisive team’ as contract standoff drags on
    Reuters
  3. F1 British Grand Prix: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Norris
    Reuters
  4. Aryan Nehra surpasses his own expectations to find success at the Swimming Nationals
    Netra V
  5. Tour de France 2023: Pedersen wins stage eight, Vingegaard retains overall lead
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1 British Grand Prix: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Norris
    Reuters
  2. British Grand Prix: Norris used to bizarre requests at home race
    Reuters
  3. Wolff says would-be new Formula One teams should buy an existing one
    Reuters
  4. Norris warns protestors not to risk lives at British GP
    Reuters
  5. Austrian GP: F1 finds controversy on the wrong side of a white line
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Play to begin in 10 mins if no more rain; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mbappe calls PSG ‘divisive team’ as contract standoff drags on
    Reuters
  3. F1 British Grand Prix: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Norris
    Reuters
  4. Aryan Nehra surpasses his own expectations to find success at the Swimming Nationals
    Netra V
  5. Tour de France 2023: Pedersen wins stage eight, Vingegaard retains overall lead
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment