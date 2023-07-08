MagazineBuy Print

Formula One: Mercedes plays down Red Bull’s recruiting of F1 engine staff

Mercedes won eight successive constructors’ titles from 2014 to 2021 when it had what was considered the sport’s best engine but has seen its employees leave for its rivals since.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 19:20 IST , SILVERSTONE, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Several senior employees from Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) have joined Red Bull Racing in the last few years, with the latter now a comfortable leader.
Several senior employees from Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) have joined Red Bull Racing in the last few years, with the latter now a comfortable leader. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Several senior employees from Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) have joined Red Bull Racing in the last few years, with the latter now a comfortable leader.

Once-dominant Mercedes has played down the impact of staff leaving its Formula One engine division to join Red Bull’s new powertrains company and other rival manufacturers.

Mercedes won eight successive constructors’ titles from 2014 to 2021 when it had what was considered the sport’s best engine.

Red Bull Racing has since been on top and has set up its own power unit operation for a new engine era from 2026 with several senior employees hired from Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP).

Verstappen dominates British Grand Prix practice

Audi, which is are taking over the Sauber team, is building an engine while Honda, Ferrari and Renault are also on the lookout for staff.

“HPP has 1,000 employees and lost some to Red Bull in the same way we lost some to Ferrari, and we lost some to Renault, and indeed the other way around,” said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff at the British Grand Prix.

“You know, we are not bragging about any people that have joined us from Red Bull. I won’t mention any names. We have a constant influx of Red Bull people, as we have from the other teams.

“The people they’ve hired, we wish them the best. Some of them were retired in our organisation and ended up there in a leading position, but that’s fine. They’ve been given a second lifeline.”

Wolff says would-be new Formula One teams should buy an existing one

The Red Bull operation is the first time since Cosworth was competing in the early years of the century that Mercedes has had a rival engine manufacturer so close at hand.

ALSO READ: British GP: Leclerc fastest in rain-hit final Silverstone practice

Renault, with a team at Enstone, build its engines in France, while Audi’s power unit plant is in Germany, Ferrari’s is in Italy and Honda’s assembly is in Japan.

Mercedes HPP managing director Hywel Thomas told reporters there was no problem with people leaving.

“We have had plenty of good people join us to replace those people that left, we’ve had plenty of really strong people promoted within the organisation,” he said at an engine presentation on Saturday.

