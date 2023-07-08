MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

British GP: Leclerc fastest in rain-hit final Silverstone practice

Leclerc clocked a best lap in one minute and 27.419 seconds to outpace Williams’ Alex Albon by 0.173s with two-time champion Alonso third for Aston Martin.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 17:43 IST , Silverstone - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the third free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the third free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the third free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack. | Photo Credit: AP

Charles Leclerc bounced back from a desultory day on Friday by topping the times for Ferrari in Saturday’s rain-hit final free practice for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Monegasque clocked a best lap in one minute and 27.419 seconds to outpace Williams’ Alex Albon by 0.173s with two-time champion Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin, three-tenths adrift.

Leclerc had missed all of Friday’s second session due to electrical issues.

READ | Verstappen dominates British Grand Prix practice

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was fourth ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and American rookie Logan Sargeant in the second of the impressive Williams cars.

Defending double world champion and runaway series leader Max Verstappen stayed on medium tyres, as the rest took softs, and was eighth for Red Bull ahead of George Russell in the second Mercedes and Yuki Tsunoda of Alpha Tauri.

Sergio Perez was 14th in the second Red Bull, but his position, like Verstappen’s was not representative of their potential as rain swept across the former war-time airfield midway through the hour’s action.

After Friday’s bright and warm weather, the session began in gloomy and cooler weather with rain threatening.

This added to the pressure on Leclerc, who missed all of Friday’s second session due to electrical issues, and therefore needed to play ‘catch up’ in a limited period.

Predictably, it was Verstappen who set the early pace before Sainz and Leclerc, both on softs, took control at the top before the rain arrived.

This effectively turned the final part of the session into a wet weather test session as the teams, running on intermediates, acquainted themselves with the wet conditions that may prevail for qualifying later Saturday afternoon.

In the wet, it was Verstappen who looked most comfortable and fastest again on his ‘inters’ with the Alpine pair looking like his closest likely challengers

Related stories

Related Topics

Formula One /

Charles Leclerc /

British Grand Prix /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgian tennis great Justine Henin receives ITF’s highest honor
    AP
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play after early Lunch; Weather forecast updates; Aus leads by 142
    Team Sportstar
  3. British GP: Leclerc fastest in rain-hit final Silverstone practice
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 8
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: ‘I don’t know if I’ll be back,’ says Murray
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. British GP: Leclerc fastest in rain-hit final Silverstone practice
    AFP
  2. Verstappen dominates British Grand Prix practice
    Reuters
  3. Red Bull say they are ahead of schedule on 2026 engines
    Reuters
  4. Verstappen says 24 races a year is too many
    Reuters
  5. Brad Pitt in Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for Hollywood action
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgian tennis great Justine Henin receives ITF’s highest honor
    AP
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play after early Lunch; Weather forecast updates; Aus leads by 142
    Team Sportstar
  3. British GP: Leclerc fastest in rain-hit final Silverstone practice
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 8
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: ‘I don’t know if I’ll be back,’ says Murray
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment