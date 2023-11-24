Unwell’ Ocon misses Abu Dhabi Grand Prix media duties

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was absent from Thursday’s ‘media day’ duties at the Yas Marina Circuit, but is expected to be fit to take part in this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his team said.

The Frenchman, who finished fourth in last Sunday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, was excused for his absence by the team.

“He has been feeling unwell this week,” said the team in a statement.

“He’s been advised to rest. Although his condition has improved, he will not be at the track today.”

﻿A team spokesperson added he was expected to recover in time to take part in Friday’s practice sessions.