Unwell’ Ocon misses Abu Dhabi Grand Prix media duties

Esteban Ocon, who finished fourth in last Sunday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, was excused for his absence by Alpine.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 09:06 IST , Abu Dhabi - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Esteban Ocon of France and Alpine F1.
FILE PHOTO: Esteban Ocon of France and Alpine F1. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Esteban Ocon of France and Alpine F1. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was absent from Thursday’s ‘media day’ duties at the Yas Marina Circuit, but is expected to be fit to take part in this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his team said.

The Frenchman, who finished fourth in last Sunday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, was excused for his absence by the team.

“He has been feeling unwell this week,” said the team in a statement.

“He’s been advised to rest. Although his condition has improved, he will not be at the track today.”

﻿A team spokesperson added he was expected to recover in time to take part in Friday’s practice sessions.

