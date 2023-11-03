MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP ‘more for the show’

The Red Bull driver, who has already clinched his third world championship, is not thrilled with the layout of the 3.853-mile street circuit, which includes a straightaway down the Las Vegas Strip.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 23:23 IST , SAO PAULO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during practice at Brazilian Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during practice at Brazilian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during practice at Brazilian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Max Verstappen understands the interest around the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, but that doesn’t mean the Red Bull driver is excited about the newest track on the Formula 1 schedule.

Verstappen, who has already clinched his third world championship, is not thrilled with the layout of the 3.853-mile street circuit, which includes a straightaway down the Las Vegas Strip.

“First of all, I think we are there more for the show than the racing itself if you look at the layout of the track,” Verstappen said, per AutoSport. “But you know, I’m actually not that into it. I’m more like, I’ll go there and do my thing and be gone again.”

The Las Vegas circuit has been compared to Monaco, an iconic event that weaves through the city streets and allows for very little passing on race day.

READ MORE: Verstappen happy with Perez or Ricciardo as team mate next year

“But Monaco is also just history and the place itself,” Verstappen said. “Everyone wants to have been to Monaco once. You can’t really compare.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on November 18 and is the third F1 race in the United States, joining Austin and Miami. F1 has invested $240 million into the event as it continues to expand its footprint in North America.

“In terms of racing spectacle, maybe not. But in terms of potential partners, for the whole thing around it maybe,” Verstappen said when asked about the potential value Las Vegas adds to F1. “But of course, that’s something I’m not very much into.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

red bull /

Las Vegas Grand Prix /

Miami Grand Prix /

Monaco Grand Prix /

Formula One

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov keeps late season form to beat Hurkacz and reach semifinals
    AP
  2. Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semifinal at Paris Masters 2023, beats Khachanov in quarterfinal
    AFP
  3. Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP ‘more for the show’
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Familiar foes Australia and England face off in strange match-up 
    Ashwin Achal
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Coach Ryan Cook says Champions Trophy qualification will give Netherlands something to play for
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP ‘more for the show’
    Reuters
  2. Brazilian Grand Prix: Ferrari goes 1-2 in practice with Carlos Sainz ahead
    AP
  3. Brazil’s F1 race to remain in Sao Paulo until 2030
    Reuters
  4. Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ as speculation runs wild
    Reuters
  5. Verstappen happy with Perez or Ricciardo as team mate next year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov keeps late season form to beat Hurkacz and reach semifinals
    AP
  2. Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semifinal at Paris Masters 2023, beats Khachanov in quarterfinal
    AFP
  3. Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP ‘more for the show’
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Familiar foes Australia and England face off in strange match-up 
    Ashwin Achal
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Coach Ryan Cook says Champions Trophy qualification will give Netherlands something to play for
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment