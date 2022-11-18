Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo set to return to Red Bull as team’s third driver for 2023 season

Daniel Ricciardo is set to return to Red Bull as the team’s third driver for the 2023 Formula 1 season according to a Sky Sports report .Ricciardo spent five seasons with Red Bull (2014-18).

After having his contract with McLaren terminated a year early after two disappointing seasons, Ricciardo was left without a team for the 2023 season.

Ricciardo is expected to be a developmental driver, with Liam Lawson being the official reserve.

“Ricciardo will be our third driver,” Marko, a Red Bull advisor, told Sky Sports in Germany.

“We have so many sponsors, we have to do show runs, so of course, he’s one of the most high-profile and best-suited.”

There was speculation that Ricciardo might join Mercedes, but Red Bull swooped in to acquire his services. Ricciardo won seven of his eight F1 races driving for the team between 2014 and 2018.

“Mentally I’m not treating it like it’s going to be my last ever race, but it could be,” Ricciardo told reporters on Thursday.

“I know that nothing’s guaranteed in the future, so I’m going out to enjoy it, I’m not going to get too, let’s say, emotional about the thought that ‘oh, is it the last one or not?”

“I do want to enjoy it and take it for what it is.”