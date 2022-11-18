F1

Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo set to return to Red Bull as team’s third driver for 2023 season

Daniel Ricciardo is set to return to Red Bull as the team’s third driver for the 2023 Formula 1 season according to a Sky Sports report.

Team Sportstar
18 November, 2022 20:44 IST
18 November, 2022 20:44 IST
After having his contract with McLaren terminated a year early after two disappointing seasons, Ricciardo was left without a team for the 2023 season.

After having his contract with McLaren terminated a year early after two disappointing seasons, Ricciardo was left without a team for the 2023 season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Daniel Ricciardo is set to return to Red Bull as the team’s third driver for the 2023 Formula 1 season according to a Sky Sports report.

Daniel Ricciardo is set to return to Red Bull as the team’s third driver for the 2023 Formula 1 season according to a  Sky Sports report .Ricciardo spent five seasons with Red Bull (2014-18).

After having his contract with McLaren terminated a year early after two disappointing seasons, Ricciardo was left without a team for the 2023 season.

Ricciardo is expected to be a developmental driver, with Liam Lawson being the official reserve.

Also Read
Perez, Leclerc battle for 2nd in F1, Vettel in last race

“Ricciardo will be our third driver,” Marko, a Red Bull advisor, told  Sky Sports in Germany.

“We have so many sponsors, we have to do show runs, so of course, he’s one of the most high-profile and best-suited.”

There was speculation that Ricciardo might join Mercedes, but Red Bull swooped in to acquire his services. Ricciardo won seven of his eight F1 races driving for the team between 2014 and 2018.

“Mentally I’m not treating it like it’s going to be my last ever race, but it could be,” Ricciardo told reporters on Thursday.

“I know that nothing’s guaranteed in the future, so I’m going out to enjoy it, I’m not going to get too, let’s say, emotional about the thought that ‘oh, is it the last one or not?”

“I do want to enjoy it and take it for what it is.”

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Slide shows

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Remembering Niki Lauda: 5 moments from a stellar career

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us