F1 Testing: Bottas puts Mercedes on top in final test

Valterri Bottas, runner-up to teammate Lewis Hamilton in the world championship in 2019, clocked a best run of 1min 16.196sec off a total of 79 laps.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo filled out the top three as Valtteri Bottas (in frame) finished on top.   -  Getty Images

Barcelona 29 February, 2020 00:57 IST

Valterri Bottas took his Mercedes to the top of the time charts once again on Friday on the final day of pre-season Formula One testing in Barcelona.

The Finn, runner-up to teammate Lewis Hamilton in the world championship in 2019, clocked a best run of 1min 16.196sec off a total of 79 laps.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo filled out the top three with Hamilton, who will be chasing a record-equalling seventh world title this season, in fifth.

The new season gets underway in Melbourne on March 15.

Test times:

  • Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:16.196 (79 laps)
  • Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:16.269 (45)
  • Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) 1:16.276 (65)
  • Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:16.360 (181)
  •  Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:16.410 (90)
  • Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) 1:16.433 (75)
  • Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point) 1:16.634 (154)
  • Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/McLaren) 1:16.820 (163)
  • George Russell (GBR/Williams) 1:16.871 (146)
  • Daniil Kvyat (RUS/AlphaTauri) 1:16.914 (160)
  • Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) 1:17.037 (86)
  • Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:17.415 (115)
  • Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1:17.495 (29)
  • Alexander Albon (THA/Red Bull) 1:17.803 (59)

