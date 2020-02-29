F1 Testing: Bottas puts Mercedes on top in final test

Valterri Bottas took his Mercedes to the top of the time charts once again on Friday on the final day of pre-season Formula One testing in Barcelona.

The Finn, runner-up to teammate Lewis Hamilton in the world championship in 2019, clocked a best run of 1min 16.196sec off a total of 79 laps.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo filled out the top three with Hamilton, who will be chasing a record-equalling seventh world title this season, in fifth.

The new season gets underway in Melbourne on March 15.