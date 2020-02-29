Home F1 F1 Testing: Bottas puts Mercedes on top in final test Valterri Bottas, runner-up to teammate Lewis Hamilton in the world championship in 2019, clocked a best run of 1min 16.196sec off a total of 79 laps. Barcelona 29 February, 2020 00:57 IST Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo filled out the top three as Valtteri Bottas (in frame) finished on top. - Getty Images Barcelona 29 February, 2020 00:57 IST Valterri Bottas took his Mercedes to the top of the time charts once again on Friday on the final day of pre-season Formula One testing in Barcelona.The Finn, runner-up to teammate Lewis Hamilton in the world championship in 2019, clocked a best run of 1min 16.196sec off a total of 79 laps.ALSO READ| Vietnam says Hanoi F1 race track completed ahead of debut Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo filled out the top three with Hamilton, who will be chasing a record-equalling seventh world title this season, in fifth.The new season gets underway in Melbourne on March 15.Test times:Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:16.196 (79 laps)Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:16.269 (45)Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) 1:16.276 (65)Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:16.360 (181) Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:16.410 (90)Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) 1:16.433 (75)Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point) 1:16.634 (154)Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/McLaren) 1:16.820 (163)George Russell (GBR/Williams) 1:16.871 (146)Daniil Kvyat (RUS/AlphaTauri) 1:16.914 (160)Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) 1:17.037 (86)Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:17.415 (115) Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1:17.495 (29)Alexander Albon (THA/Red Bull) 1:17.803 (59) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos