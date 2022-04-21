Motorsport Motorsport Sainz to stay at Ferrari till 2024 Spanish driver Carlos Sainz signed a new two-year contract and will thus be a part of the team till the end of 2024 season, the Ferrari F1 team announced on Thursday. Reuters 21 April, 2022 13:57 IST FILE PHOTO: Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 21 April, 2022 13:57 IST Spaniard Carlos Sainz will race for Ferrari in Formula One until the end of the 2024 season at least, the former champion said on Thursday.The 27-year-old, who was fifth in the overall standings in 2021 in his debut season with Ferrari, has finished on the podium in the first two races of this season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Committing his future with us until 2024, @CarlosSainz55 is staying for another two years https://t.co/kxu4MmSlWT#essereFerrari #Sainz2024 pic.twitter.com/0ONJCJYm6Y— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 21, 2022 "I have always said that there is no better (Formula One) team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable," Sainz said in a statement. Read more stories on Motorsport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :