Motorsport Motorsport Perez could miss out on Sochi upgrade after Stroll crash If Racing Point does not have enough spares for both its drivers, then Sergio Perez will have to wait as Lance Stroll is ahead in the championship and takes precedence. Reuters 14 September, 2020 22:43 IST Sergio Perez, who is leaving Racing Point at the end of the year, said on Sunday that he was looking forward to having the upgrade in Sochi. - Getty Images Reuters 14 September, 2020 22:43 IST Racing Point will have its work cut out to get an upgrade onto Sergio Perez's car in Russia next week after Lance Stroll crashed in Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix.Stroll's RP20 car was the only one with the new package at the Italian circuit but the Formula One team had hoped to provide the same parts to Mexican Perez in Sochi.RELATED| Hamilton wins crash-marred Tuscan Grand Prix, Bottas second “He (Stroll) did have the upgrade so now we're going to have to do a lot of work to get enough parts together for both of them to have the upgrade in Russia,” said team principal Otmar Szafnauer.The team owned by Stroll's father had only enough spares to run one car with the upgrade in Mugello.If it does not have enough for both, then the Mexican -- who is leaving at the end of the year to make way for Sebastian Vettel - will have to wait. Stroll is ahead in the championship and takes precedence.RELATED| More musical chairs for Alpha Tauri? Enough spares are needed because the car cannot just revert back to the old specification if something is damaged.Perez had told reporters before Sunday's race, where he finished fifth, that he was looking forward to having the upgrade in Sochi. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos