Valentino Rossi to retire from MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2021 season after a quarter of a century in Grand Prix racing.

Reuters 05 August, 2021 20:15 IST

Rossi, who races with the number 46, is a nine-time world champion with seven of his titles won in the top category. - Getty Images

Valentino Rossi, one of motorcycling's greatest and most charismatic champions, announced on Thursday his retirement from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season after a quarter of a century in grand prix racing.

The 42-year-old Italian, who races with the number 46, is a nine-time world champion with seven of his titles won in the top category.

He made the announcement at a specially arranged news conference ahead of this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring.