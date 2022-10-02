Jeswin Aldrin: Want to be consistently in the 8.25m-8.30m range

When he looks back at 2022, Jeswin Aldrin will recall an athletics season that began with incredible hope and hit hurtful lows before ending on as good a note as possible with the promise of more to come. With what would turn out to be the last competitive jump of the year, the 20-year-old equalled his personal best with a leap of 8.26m. That was good enough to win gold in a very strong field featuring CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammad Anees Yahya at the National Games at IIT Gandhinagar. It also gives him the best possible start for next year because it automatically qualified him for the 2023 World Championships (qualification standard 8.25m).

In a way, Aldrin’s season has come a full circle. His best jump on Saturday was exactly the same as his best wind-legal jump at the Federation Cup in March this year when he announced himself as amongst the best jumpers in the country. That, too, was a jump that qualified him for the World Championships and met the qualification standards for the Commonwealth Games.

Yet in an inexplicable sequence of events, the national federation decided it would not allow Aldrin to compete in either owing to what it felt was a dip in form. Instead of preparing for those two events, he was made to rush to multiple cities for ‘trials’. While they eventually relented on letting him compete at the Worlds, he would be left out of the team for the Commonwealth Games – where Sreeshankar and Anees Yahya would take part. It’s an experience that left Aldrin a little bitter. “The year started really good and then started problems regarding the qualification for the world championships and CWG. I was a little depressed,” he admits.

At the National Games, Jeswin Aldrin finished ahead of CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammad Anees Yahya who was picked ahead of him for the CWG. | Photo Credit: Jonathan Selvaraj

He’s been able to put all that behind him, though. After a less than impressive effort at the world championships – his first major international competition– where he was far below his best with a jump of 7.78m, he’s found his mark over the last couple of months. He was leading a world-class field that included Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglu until the final round at Luzern and made a winning jump of 8.12m at the Golden Fly Series on September 11. And then was his winning jump at the National Games in India. “I just wanted to complete the season in a really good way. And it’s been that way. In the last couple of competitions, I’ve crossed 8m, and I’ve qualified for the Worlds,” he says.

More than the big jumps and the gold medal, Aldrin is happy with how he’s becoming more consistent. He had a series of 7.98m, 7.85m, 8.21m, 8.07m, a passed jump and 8.26m in Gandhinagar. “In the previous competitions, what happened was that my running approach was really bad. I had some really good jumps, but I was fouling every time,” he says.

The most unfortunate example of this was his performance at the interstate championships in Chennai in June this year – which ended up costing him a place on the CWG team. Although Aldrin had a few jumps well over the 8m mark, he also happened to be fouling them. “This time, I was focussing on not fouling, and I’m getting better at it,” he says.

Aldrin says he was fouling so much at the start of the season because he was yet to learn to control the explosive speed, which sometimes saw him producing huge jumps. “In this season, my speed improved a lot, but I was not able to control it in the running approach, which is why I was making these fouls. After going abroad, I was focussing on controlling the speed and the take-off,” he says.

He’s slowly learning to control not only his approach on the runway, but also how he prepares for the competition. “I used to be tight and not relaxed. Now I’m more relaxed,” he says.

That, he says, is because he was able to compete a lot internationally, especially post his disappointing performance at the Worlds. “At first, it was really difficult for me to adapt to the competition-feeling. It took me two or three competitions to learn to understand that feeling. I wasn’t used to the crowds over there. When I went for the first time, it was really hard for me. I wasn’t able to think, I wasn’t able to focus. In the past, I used to take too much pressure. After getting the feel of the competition, it really helped. This time I also tried to have more fun. I went swimming, and I saw the mountains. I was also training, but I took the time to relax as well. ” he says.

All this, he says, will help him going forward. “I’ve gained a lot of experience from this season. I want to apply it next season,” he says. Having already qualified for the Worlds, his targets are much simpler. “Now I can be a little relaxed. I don’t have to put pressure on myself that I have to qualify for the Worlds. I want to be more consistent in the 8.25m- 8.30m range. I can focus on getting better. That will help me at the world championships,” he says.