Paris Olympics 2024: Dutch men draws with Britain in the heat, Belgium beats Australia for top spot

Top-ranked Netherlands drew 2-2 with Britain after conceding two late goals to forward Lee Morton, but still top Pool A in men’s hockey at the Paris Olympics, while Belgium lead Group B after a commanding 6-2 win over Australia.

Reigning men’s champions Belgium produced a clinical performance in the evening game, dismantling Australia with forward Tom Boon scoring his first Olympic hat-trick.

“We had a great team performance today, and that’s what we have to keep doing and work for each other,” said Boon.

“Today I scored three, but tomorrow I’m sure it’s going to be someone else. That’s the beauty of this team.”

Sweat drenched the players and spectators alike throughout the day as the crowds continued to turn out despite the sweltering heat.

Argentina beat New Zealand 2-0 in Pool B as an open net goal by Lucas Martinez in the final seconds sunk the Black Sticks.

India beat Ireland 2-0 in Pool B as captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two early goals to settle their fans’ nerves after the outcome of the team’s previous two matches was decided in the final minutes.

ALSO READ | India men’s hockey team beats Ireland in Pool B; seals quarterfinal berth

Harmanpreet has now scored the decisive goal in all three games for India who are second in Pool B with seven points ahead Australia on six and Argentina with four. The top four in each six-team Pool qualify for the quarter-finals.

“Today the heat was unbelievable ... “ Netherlands captain Thierry Brinkman said. “It was heavy to keep running normally. And the subs are coming closer, sooner, quicker. So when you’re just off, someone is calling one minute and then we switch.”

The draw leaves world number two side Britain third on five points behind the Dutch with seven and second-placed Germany on six.

Spain came back twice to secure a 3-3 draw against France after substitute Timothee Clement opened the scoring with two goals for the hosts, securing their first point in Pool A and keeping their quarter-final hopes alive.

Germany bounced back to pummel South Africa 5-1, also in Pool A, after an upset loss to Spain on Sunday.