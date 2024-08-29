Paris 2024 Paralympics: Big Indian names to miss out on Paralympic Games

While India is sending its largest-ever contingent to the Paris 2024 Paralympics, in some sports, it finds itself short on some serious talent and serial winners.

Either suspension or not having one’s classification in this iteration are reasons for many an ace athlete to miss out on the Paralympic Games this time.

Here are some of the big names from India who have missed out on a chance to participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympics:

Pramod Bhagat

The Indian contingent will be without experienced and serial winner Pramod Bhagat after he was found guilty of breaching the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) anti-doping regulations.

Despite efforts from Bhagat and his team to appeal the decision, this ruling from the governing body meant that the Tokyo gold medallist would be unable to defend his title.

Bhagat made history by becoming the first Indian to clinch gold in para badminton at the Paralympics.

Ekta Bhyan

Ekta Bhyan of India competes in the Women’s Club Throw F51 final during day five of the World Para Athletics Championships Kobe at Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium on May 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The club thrower from Haryana had three years of her life as an athlete wasted when she found out that the Paris Paralympics wouldn’t have her event: women’s club throw F51.

The only event for women club throwers that is set to be present at the Paralympics is the F32 type.

Last time out in Tokyo, she’d finished eighth with a Season’s Best throw of 8.38m. Since then, she clinched bronze in last year’s Asian Para Games and became world champion earlier this year.

Singhraj Adhana

FILE PHOTO: Shooter Singhraj Adhana, who won a silver and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI09_06_2021_000139B) | Photo Credit: PTI

India will miss the experience and expert marksmanship of Singhraj Adhana in Paris but it was the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) that was forced to not take the shooter.

Though nine Paris quota places had been bagged by the country’s para shooters, only eight could board the flight to the French capital.

“Although we have secured nine quota places for the Paris Paralympics, as per our PCI selection policy and World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS) guidelines, only eight shooters will be able to participate, so we will have to surrender one quota of Singhraj,” the minutes of the PCI selection committee meeting, held back in May, stated.

Adhana had clinched a silver and a bronze medal in the men’s P4 50m pistol SH1 and P1 10m Air Pistol SH1 respectively.

Devendra Jhajharia

Paralympic Gold medallist and PCI President Devendra Jhajharia during an interview to PTI, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Decorated javelin thrower will be travelling with the Indian contingent to Paris, but not as an athlete.

After 22 long years of throwing the spear to great distances that won him three Paralympics medals - including two golds - Jhajharia transitioned into administration to become the PCI chief.

This move, however, was an unexpected one as the Rajasthan-lad was preparing to take part in his fourth Paralympics up until March!