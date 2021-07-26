Bhavani Devi: I realised my Olympic dream in Tokyo

Bhavani Devi seemed satisfied with her maiden Olympic campaign at Tokyo. The 27-year-old said she couldn't have possibly done anything better in her 15-7 women's sabre second round defeat at the hands of Manon Brunet of France, ranked third in the world.

"I am very happy. Olympics has been a dream for me. I realised that it was true a few minutes before my first match [to Ben Azizi Nadia of Indonesia]," said Sportstar.

Ranked 42 in the world, Bhavani said she was a bit nervous before the start of the first match as she hadn't played a match after the 2021 World Cup in Budapest in March. "But the way I played my first round showed that I was well-prepared for the Games," she said.

On the contest against Brunet, Bhavani said in the first half the Frenchwoman was very quick, and couldn't understand her strategy, but in the second half she put up a good fight and played to a plan. "I did my best," she said, while adding that she had defeated Brunet in a training camp in France a few weeks prior to the Olympics.

Now, Bhavani will return to Liverno (Italy) and then from there take a flight to reach her hometown Chennai. "I want to rest my mind and body, and get ready for future competitions," she signed off.