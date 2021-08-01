India beats Great Britain 3-1 to reach hockey semifinal at Tokyo Olympics

Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh scored one each as India beat Great Britain (GB) 3-1 to reach the men's hockey semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo 2020, Hockey QF highlights: India reaches semifinals with win over Britain

Dilpreet Singh put India in front when he received an inch-perfect pass from Simranjeet Singh and found the back of the net at close range. Less than 10 minutes later, Indian forward Gurjant Singh received the ball inside the shooting circle, completed a great turn and beat British keeper Ollie Payne to make it 2-0.

Samuel Ward pulled one back for GB when he converted one off a penalty corner.

In the 57th minute, Nilakanta Sharma won the ball in midfield, and the Indians initiated a quick counter-attack. Hardik Singh received a pass and made a solo run. He released the first shot on target, which was saved by British keeper Ollie Payne. Hardik then scored off the rebound to put the match beyond GB's reach.

The world No3 team now plays Belgium in their semifinal on Tuesday. India is through to the final four for the first time since Moscow 1980.