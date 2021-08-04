Lasha Talakhadze breaks weightlifting world record to win super heavyweight gold in Tokyo

Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia set three world records to retain his title in the heaviest men’s weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, while Syria earned its first medal since the country’s civil war began.

Talakhadze lifted a world-record 223 kilograms in the snatch and 265 in the clean and jerk for a total of 488. All three figures broke his own world records in the over-109kg category.

That beat Iran’s Ali Davoudi into second place by the vast margin of 47kg.

Man Asaad of Syria took the bronze with a total of 424kg. Syria’s last Olympic medal in any sport was a boxing bronze in 2004.

Talakhadze had won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as well, in the same weight category.