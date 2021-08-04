Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Lasha Talakhadze breaks weightlifting world record to win super heavyweight gold in Tokyo Lasha Talakhadze lifted a world-record 223 kilograms in the snatch and 265 in the clean and jerk for a total of 488kg at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Reuters 04 August, 2021 19:44 IST Lasha Talakhadze beat Iran’s Ali Davoudi to the +109kg weightlifting gold medal by the vast margin of 47kg at Tokyo 2020. - Getty Images Reuters 04 August, 2021 19:44 IST Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia set three world records to retain his title in the heaviest men’s weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, while Syria earned its first medal since the country’s civil war began.Talakhadze lifted a world-record 223 kilograms in the snatch and 265 in the clean and jerk for a total of 488. All three figures broke his own world records in the over-109kg category.RELATED | Tokyo 2020: New Zealand weightlifter Hubbard becomes first transgender Olympian, but exits early That beat Iran’s Ali Davoudi into second place by the vast margin of 47kg.Man Asaad of Syria took the bronze with a total of 424kg. Syria’s last Olympic medal in any sport was a boxing bronze in 2004.Talakhadze had won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as well, in the same weight category. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :