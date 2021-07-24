Mirabai Chanu's journey to Olympic silver: From Rio to Tokyo, a spectacular turnaround

Mirabai's magnificent Tokyo tale takes me back a few years.

When Mirabai Chanu was experiencing a steady rise in her performance following her most important comeback - owing to a lower back injury that robbed several months in 2018 - I had the privilege of witnessing her performance in two consecutive National Championships in Visakhapatnam and Kolkata in the early part of 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Visakhapatnam was very important considering that it was her second competition after recovering from the injury. Within days of competing in the EGAT Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in February 2019, she was intending to lift her performance and test herself.

Anxious moments

I was shocked to see the former World champion in 48kg losing balance and landing on her hips during her first snatch attempt for 83kg. In her next attempt, the barbell fell behind her to leave the competition hall at the Railway Indoor Sports Enclave filled with anxiety and nervousness. Fears of the back injury coming back to trouble her was one of the concerns of the weightlifting aficionados.

However, Mirabai succeeded in her third and final snatch attempt and heaved a huge sigh of relief.

She did 111kg in her second clean and jerk effort to achieve a total of 194kg, two kg more than what she did in Thailand.

“Normally I lift 83kg easily. I don’t know what went wrong. Maybe I made a mistake or took it too lightly,” she told me after the event.

Nevertheless, the intent to do well in the Olympics was very much there. Wearing a pair of earrings designed as the five Olympics rings, she shared how difficult it was for her not to train for months due to the back injury. On the brighter side, it allowed her to work on her technique.

In the ascendancy

That year Mirabai gradually pushed her performance up in two major competitions. She improved to 199kg (86kg, 113kg) in the Asian championships in Ningbo City in April and breached the psychological mark of 200kg by doing an aggregate of 201kg (87kg, 114kg) in the World Championships in Pattaya in September. She placed fourth in both events.

Before the pandemic could hit India in 2020, I had another opportunity to see Mirabai in action at the Nationals in Kolkata.

Mirabai Chanu reacts to an unsuccessful attempt on Saturday during the Tokyo Games. - AP

The readiness to lift her total bit by bit towards the ultimate target of 210kg, which could positively land her on the podium and might make her a gold medal contender, was clearly there.

This time Mirabai lifted with a lot more confidence as began with 85kg, improving it to 88kg in her second snatch attempt. In clean and jerk she did 111kg and raised it to 115kg in the first two consecutive lifts to register 203kg at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra hall. Amid a wide round of applause, she rewrote three of her National records set in Pattaya five months ago while telling herself, and the whole country, a medal is on the cards in Tokyo.

“The target is to do 90kg in snatch and 120kg in clean and jerk,” she said then.

Corrective exercises, technical changes

Even as the pandemic-induced lockdown brought everything to a standstill, Mirabai and her coach Vijay Sharma turned the disadvantage into an opportunity as they travelled to the USA to see expert physiotherapist Dr Aaron Horschig in order to stop the back issue from resurfacing.

Some corrective exercises and technical changes helped Mirabai, who returned to action with a bang to secure a bronze in the Asian Championships in Tashkent, with an improved aggregate of 205kg including a clean and jerk world record of 119kg, in April this year. She was closer to her target, but noticed a concern in her snatch.

Mirabai had managed to 86kg after failing to do 85kg twice.

Sensing that a technical issue with her right shoulder could be troubling Mirabai’s snatch performance, Sharma rushed with his ward to Dr. Horschig again to fix the issue only a few months ahead of the Olympics.

When I spoke to Mirabai after her world record, she was determined to rectify her snatch issues. “The effort will be not to fail in any of the attempts,” she said.

Making a statement

After addressing her shoulder issue and a knee pain, Mirabai approached the Tokyo Games with renewed confidence and made a statement by recording 210kg, the highest entry, in the startlist of the women's 49kg weight class. It was an indication that she was at the top of her performance and pushing aggressively for the gold on a platform where Chinese Hu Zhihui, who has a personal best and world record of 213kg, was considered the biggest contender for the top honour.

After her world title win in 2017, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) had underscored that she was the first Indian to do so in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) era, obviously with a reference to Karnam Malleswari’s world crowns in the late 1990s. Even though it’s India’s second weightlifting medal from the Olympics, and the first in more than two decades after Malleswari’s bronze in Sydney, the IWLF, which is making an effort to curb doping menace, will be happy that an Indian climbed the podium in Tokyo while WADA is functioning in full force.

Mirabai's journey from Rio, where she had registered three ‘no lifts’ in clean and jerk, to Tokyo is not only a tale of her spectacular turnaround, but it is also a story of her evolution - from being a teenager idolising World championships and Asian Games medallist Kunjarani Devi from her State Manipur to be an Olympic medallist. The 26-year-old from Manipur finally bracketed an eventful five-year journey, culminating in a heroic redemption.