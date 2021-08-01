Boxing: Satish Kumar bows out of Tokyo Olympics after losing to Bakhodir Jalolov

Satish Kumar lost to World champion and top seed Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in a +91kg quarterfinal clash but left the Tokyo Olympics with his head held high on Sunday.

Army man Satish, the first Indian super heavyweight boxer to qualify for the Olympics, went down fighting 0-5 to a superior opponent. Nevertheless, he won hearts with his courageous performance.

Even Jalolov acknowledged Satish’s brave effort after the end of the bout.

Boxing Highlights: Satish Kumar loses to Bakhodir Jalolov 0-5 in quarterfinal at Tokyo Olympics

Against a far taller southpaw, Satish – who got cuts in the previous round – displayed a positive approach. As the Uzbek showcased his masterly use of right jabs and follow-up punches, Satish impressed with his left-right combinations.

Jalolov, who took the first round 5-0, employed his combinations. But the powerful punches could not deter the Indian, who moved closer to the Uzbek to land some punches on target.

Satish stepped up the attack and delivered a few nice hooks, but Jalolov was too good with his effortless footwork and defence backed by his counters. Satish received medical attention to his cut around the right eye in the final few seconds before bowing out with a smile.