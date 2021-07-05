Roger Federer to be part of Switzerland team at Tokyo Olympics

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has been selected for Tokyo Olympics 2020 by the Swiss Olympic Association on Monday. The 39-year-old will represent his nation in the men's singles tennis tournament and it will be his fifth Olympic Games.

Der Tennisstar wurde zusammen mit 13 weiteren Athlet*innen aus den Sportarten Tennis, Schwimmen und Springreiten für @Tokyo2020 selektioniert. https://t.co/VtvDK1t5SR pic.twitter.com/EiUpIoISwb — Swiss Olympic Team (@swissteam) July 5, 2021

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is currently playing at Wimbledon, taking on Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16 game on Monday. Sonego will also be in Japan for the Summer Games, representing Italy.

Federer, who turns 40 the day the Games finish, won gold in doubles with partner Stan Wawrinka at Beijing 2008, and silver in singles at London 2012 when he was beaten by Great Britain's Andy Murray. He missed Rio 2016 due to a knee injury.

Federer is the sole representative of the Swiss men's team. The women's team features Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic, who are playing in the singles and doubles.

The tennis event at Tokyo 2020 starts on July 24 and finishes on August 1. It comprises men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles. A total of 116 Swiss athletes are traveling to the Olympic Games, which will take place in Tokyo from July 23. This is the largest delegation from Switzerland to the Summer Olympics since Atlanta 1996 where 114 Swiss athletes participated. Five years ago, at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the number was 105