Tokyo Olympics: Naohisa Takato claims Japan's first gold with judo win

Naohisa Takato claims Japan's first gold with judo win

Takato beat Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei in the men's 60kg judo final on Saturday.

TOKYO
24 July, 2021 17:49 IST

Naohisa Takato won Japan's first gold medal at its home Olympics, beating Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei in the men's 60-kilogram judo final on Saturday night.

Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi beat Japan's Funa Tonaki in the women's 48-kilogram final less than an hour before Takato made sure his team wouldn't have a double heartbreak on the opening day of competition in its beloved homegrown martial art.

Takato won his final three bouts in sudden-death golden score, but he took the final a bit anticlimactically after Yang committed too many fouls.

The charismatic Takato's success — and Tonaki's heartbreaking, last-minute defeat — could provide a much-needed jolt of excitement for a nation still feeling profoundly ambivalent about these Olympics and discouraged by the scandals and coronavirus setbacks surrounding them.