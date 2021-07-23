Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari finishes ninth, An San creates Olympic record

Indian archer Deepika Kumari finished ninth with 663 points in the women's individual ranking round at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Korea's An San created an Olympic record with a score of 680 and finished on top of the table, with Jang Minhee and Kang Chaeyoung coming second and third respectively.

San surpassed Ukrainian great Lina Herasymenko's record of 673 points set way back in 1996.

Deepika, who started at No. 8 after the first six shots, climbed to the fourth spot at the end of the first half. However, a couple of 53 scores in the second half saw her slide from seventh to ninth. She will meet Bhutan's Karma, who shot her personal best of 616 today, in the next round.

After slipping to 14th position, the World No.1 fought back to grab the fourth position on the leaderboard at the end of the first half.

Deepika slipped in the second half but bounced back with a brilliant 58 to move up to the sixth position after 10 rounds. However, Deepika fell to the seventh position, shooting just 53 in the penultimate round. With 609 points, she trailed Mexico's Roman Aida by just a solitary point.