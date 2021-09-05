Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020, LIVE September 5: Suhas Yathiraj wins silver in badminton; Krishna Nagar eyes badminton singles gold Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE updates: Suhas Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar eye badminton singles golds Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 05 September, 2021 08:24 IST Krishna Nagar will take on Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the badminton SL4 Gold Medal Match on Sunday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 05 September, 2021 08:24 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.LIVE COVERAGE:Badminton- NEXT MATCH- Men's singles SH6 Gold Medal Match- Krishna Nagar vs Chu Man Kai (HKG)Men's singles SL4 Gold Medal Match- Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (FRA) (REPORT)Suhas Yathiraj loses to Lucas Mazur (FRA) (1-2) 21-15, 17-21, 15-21Game 3- The unseeded Indian takes three consecutive points to take a 3-0 early lead. Lucas closes over, but still trails 3-5. As Mazur struggles, Yathiraj leads 7-5. With the service rotating, Suhas still leads 9-6. Mazur closes gap 8-9. Mazur ties 9-9 with two consecutive points. Suhas Yathiraj leads 11-10. A give and take of points helps Mazur ties the score 12-12. Yathiraj leads 13-12 after Mazur miscalculates the shot. Mazur ties the score yet again 13 all. Frenchman takes the lead. 14-13. Yathiraj trails 15-18 with a three point gap. Yathiraj loses 15-21 in the decider.Game 2- The Indian takes the first point 1-0. Yathiraj's combination play with a smash makes him lead 5-3. Important point for Mazur as he looks to equal the gap with the Indian. The Frenchman digs in and takes an one point lead 6-5. A brilliant smash helps the Indian close the gap. The Frenchman still leads with two points 8-6. Yathiraj comes from behind and takes a lead with two consecutive points 9-8. Make it four consecutive points 11-8 as the Indian leads n the first half of the second game. Lucas takes a point and changes the shuttle. Indian takes back the point by tricking Mazur. The Frenchman closes the gap 11-12. Yathiraj leads, but Mazur digs deep and comebacks with resilience 15-15. Mazur leads 16-15, but the Indian gets the service to tie 16 all. Mazur gets two consecutive points takes the lead 18-16. Mazur one point away from taking it to the third game. Yathiraj loses second game 17-21 in 22 mins.Game 1- Mazur takes an early lead 1-0, but Yathiraj makes it even 1-1. A give and take of points ties the score 2-2. Make it 3-3. Mazur takes the lead 6-3. A two point lead ensures the seeded one Frenchman leads 7-5. Yathiraj equals the score 7-7 with a brilliant shot. Yathiraj leads 10-8 by varying his attacks on the Frenchman. The unseeded Indian leads to the mid day interval. Yathiraj still in the lead with a four point lead 15-11. Suhas Yathiraj takes an impressive five point lead 17-12. Mazur struggles, but manages to get two points to 14-18. Indian makes the Frenchman run all over the court as he takes a four point lead 19-15. Yathiraj one point away from winning the first game 20-15. Yathiraj takes the first game 21-15 in 20 mins.The Indian looks forward to win gold and take on the player he lost to in the group stage.Men's singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match- Tarun Dhillon vs S. Fredy (INA)Tarun Dhillon loses to S. Fredy (INA) (0-2) 17-21, 11-21Game 2- S. Fredy takes a 5-0 early lead. Tarun still trails 1-6. A six point lead as the Indonesian pulls across 12-6. S. Fredy pulls across with a humongous eight point lead 18-10. Tarun loses second game and bronze medal 11-21.Game 1: Tarun leads with the smallest margins 12-11. A one point gap still continuing in the first game. The Indonesian ties 16 all with the Indian. Indonesian takes the lead 17-16. Tarun loses first game 17-21.Shooting- R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification- Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani LekharaSidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara fail to qualify to the finals. Babu narrowly misses finals as he finishes 9th.Indian shooters seem to be struggling. Currently, no one in top 8. Indian shooters will like to make it big by qualifying for the finalsIndians in action on September 5 (Timings in IST)6:00 a.m.- Shooting- R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification- Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara6:15 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match- Tarun Dhillon vs S. Fredy (INA)6:15 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Gold Medal Match- Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)8:00 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SH6 Gold Medal Match- Krishna Nagar vs Chu Man Kai (HKG)8:00 a.m.- Shooting- R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final- Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara (Subject to Qualification)8:45 a.m.- Badminton- Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Bronze Medal Match- Pramod Bhagat/ Palak Kohli vs D. Fujihara/ A. Sugino (JPN) Events of Indian interest at the Tokyo Paralympics will begin at 6:00 AM IST on September 5, 2021.Where to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in India?The Tokyo Paralympics can be watched in India live on Eurosport and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed online through official channel of Prasar Bharati sports and DD National on Youtube.