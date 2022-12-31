2022, The Year In Sports: November recall

November 1: India only behind Russia in drug abuse

62 Indian athletes are currently serving suspensions for anti-doping rule violations, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of World Athletics. Only Russia has more athletes under suspension than India with 87 receiving sanctions. REPORT

November 4: Indian men win Asian squash championships

Indian men’s squash team - comprising Saurav Ghosal and Ramit Tandor - won its first-ever gold medal at the Asian Team Championships in Cheongju, Korea on Friday. India beat Kuwait 2-0 in the summit clash. REPORT

November 4: Rebeca Andrade first Brazilian gymnast to win Worlds title

Rebeca Andrade became the first Brazilian to win the women’s individual all-around title at the world gymnastics championships. REPORT

November 6: Pramod Bhagat, Manisha Ramdass win Worlds para-badminton gold

Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass won gold medals in singles at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Tokyo on Sunday. In the SL3 final, Bhagat beat compatriot Nitesh Kumar, while Manisha got better off Japanese Mamiko Toyoda in the SU5 final. REPORT

November 9: Singhraj qualifies for Paris Olympics

Two-time Paralympic medallist Singhraj Adhana secured a quota for Paris 2024 after finishing fourth in P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Championships in Al Ain, UAE on Wednesday. REPORT

November 13: England wins T20 World Cup

England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Melbourne to win the Men’s T20 World Cup. It is England’s second T20 world title following its victory in the West Indies in 2010. REPORT

November 17: Gianni Infantino sets to get third term as FIFA president

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is getting four more years in charge of football’s governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him. REPORT

November 20: Valencia scores twice as Ecuador beats host Qatar 2-0 in FIFA WC opener

Enner Valencia scores twice as Ecuador beat host Qatar 2-0 to mark the begining of the FIFA World Cup 2022. For the first time in the history of the World Cup the host nation suffered a beat. REPORT

November 22: Ronaldo leaves Manchester United

Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club by mutual agreement. The Portuguese player’s future with the club was headed towards an end following a public outburst against the side and manager Erik Ten Hag. REPORT

November 28: Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 7 sixes in an over

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit seven sixes in an over at the Narendra Modi Stadium, B Ground in Ahmedabad, en route to his unbeaten double century and powered Maharashtra to a mammoth total of 330/5 against Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. Ruturaj is now the first batter in limited-overs cricket to score 43 runs in a single over. REPORT