Ronaldo to leave Manchester United, MUFC confirms two days before Portugal’s FIFA World Cup game vs Ghana

Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club by mutual agreement. The Portuguese player’s future with the club was headed towards an end following a public outburst against the side and manager Erik Ten Hag.

The confirmation comes two days ahead of Portugal’s FIFA World Cup opening game against Ghana in Qatar. [Portugal’s full World Cup schedule]

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.,” the club’s statement said.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” the statement said of the team’s plans beyond the star forward.

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United last year on a two-year deal from Juventus. After a fruitful first season, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been out of favour with new boss Ten Hag. The pair have had a public falling out during the course of the season with Ronaldo suspended by the club after he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I think he did it on purpose,” said Ronaldo in an interview with TalkTV. “I felt provoked. I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.”

“I think it was a strategy from the club for me to react that way,” he added. “I was very, very, very, very disappointed for the communication of Manchester United.

“To be honest, I never had a problem with any club, with any coach and they suspend me three days, which I felt was a lot.”

Ronaldo’s contract is worth £500,000 per week and was set to expire in July next year.