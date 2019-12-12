More Sports More Sports Tahiti to host surfing events at 2024 Paris Olympics, say organisers The French Polynesian island of almost 200,000 inhabitants is a full 15,760km (9,755 miles) and a 23-hour flight away from the French capital. AFP 12 December, 2019 18:31 IST File photo of surfing in Tahiti. - Getty Images AFP 12 December, 2019 18:31 IST The Polynesian island of Tahiti has been chosen to host the surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, organisers said on Thursday.Tahiti, which lies 15,000 kilometres (9,320 miles) from Paris, was chosen over beaches in southwest France and in Brittany.The events will take place at Teahupoo, a location that boasts some of the biggest waves on the men's World Cup circuit.“It's an extremely pleasant surprise and recognition for our history that will restore honour to Polynesia, where surfing began,” the president of Tahiti's surfing federation, Lionel Teihotu, told AFP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.