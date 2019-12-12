Tahiti to host surfing events at 2024 Paris Olympics, say organisers

The Polynesian island of Tahiti has been chosen to host the surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, organisers said on Thursday.

Tahiti, which lies 15,000 kilometres (9,320 miles) from Paris, was chosen over beaches in southwest France and in Brittany.

The events will take place at Teahupoo, a location that boasts some of the biggest waves on the men's World Cup circuit.

“It's an extremely pleasant surprise and recognition for our history that will restore honour to Polynesia, where surfing began,” the president of Tahiti's surfing federation, Lionel Teihotu, told AFP.