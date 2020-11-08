More Sports More Sports India's Abhinav Tejan reaches finals of Esports World Championship Tekken7 star Abhinav Tejan became the second Indian after Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2021) to enter the finals at the 12th Esports World Championship. Team Sportstar 08 November, 2020 20:32 IST Abhinav Tejan, a former world number 35 in Tekken7, was up against Sri Lanka and Nepal in the South Asian region of the Esports World Championship's Qualifiers. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 08 November, 2020 20:32 IST Tekken7 star Abhinav Tejan produced a power-packed performance at the Regional Qualifiers to enter the finals of 12th Esports World Championship.Tejan, a former world number 35, was up against Sri Lanka and Nepal in the South Asian region of Qualifiers. Living up to the pre-tournament favorite tag, Tejan started off well in the best-of-three group matches against Sri Lanka and Nepal before taking on the former in the regional finals, which are being conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.READ | India set for regional showdown at the 12th Esports World Championship The 28-year-old Delhi resident once again proved his supremacy as he comfortably clinched victory against the island nation in the best-of-seven summit clash to book a berth in the World Championship finals, which are scheduled to take place offline in Eilat, Israel.“In the run-up to the tournament, I had trained a lot and was well prepared for the tournament. I had also played a lot of online matches as part of my preparations,” Tejan said after securing the finals berth for India.After the triumph at the Regional Qualifiers, Tejan has now joined Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2021) in the finals. Amdani had secured a spot in the last stage of the World Championships earlier this month after overcoming the same two nations.Meanwhile in DOTA 2, Team India Dota, comprising captain Omkar Urunkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi, will be the last team from India in action at the Regional Qualifiers as it begins its quest for a place in the World Championship finals on November 18. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know