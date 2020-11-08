India's Abhinav Tejan reaches finals of Esports World Championship

Tekken7 star Abhinav Tejan produced a power-packed performance at the Regional Qualifiers to enter the finals of 12th Esports World Championship.

Tejan, a former world number 35, was up against Sri Lanka and Nepal in the South Asian region of Qualifiers. Living up to the pre-tournament favorite tag, Tejan started off well in the best-of-three group matches against Sri Lanka and Nepal before taking on the former in the regional finals, which are being conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old Delhi resident once again proved his supremacy as he comfortably clinched victory against the island nation in the best-of-seven summit clash to book a berth in the World Championship finals, which are scheduled to take place offline in Eilat, Israel.

“In the run-up to the tournament, I had trained a lot and was well prepared for the tournament. I had also played a lot of online matches as part of my preparations,” Tejan said after securing the finals berth for India.

After the triumph at the Regional Qualifiers, Tejan has now joined Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2021) in the finals. Amdani had secured a spot in the last stage of the World Championships earlier this month after overcoming the same two nations.

Meanwhile in DOTA 2, Team India Dota, comprising captain Omkar Urunkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi, will be the last team from India in action at the Regional Qualifiers as it begins its quest for a place in the World Championship finals on November 18.