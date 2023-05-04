UFC: Aljamain Sterling - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling is the reigning bantamweight champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Sterling has won 10 out of his last 11 fights and is currently on a staggering eight-match winning streak So far, he has two wins by knockout and four by submission including four first round finishes.

The 33-year-old’s most recent triumph came at UFC 280 last October when he knocked out TJ Dillashaw of the USA to retain his bantamweight belt for the second consecutive time.

Sterling became the bantamweight champion for the first time at UFC 259 when he challenged Petr Yan for the title and won in the most dramatic fashion. Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee kick to Sterling and the latter then became the first ever fighter to clinch a championship due to his opponent’s disqualification.

The Jamaican was then challenged by Yan for a rematch at UFC 273 and drama ensued yet again as he retained the belt via split decision but that sparked debate among fans and pundits. Yan finished the final two rounds on a high but Sterling was adjudged the winner.

The Funk Master’s last loss came way back in 2017, when Marlon Moraes knocked Sterling out in the first round in a fight that lasted just over one minute at UFC fight night which was headlined by the bantamweight bout between Thomas Almeida and Cody Garbrandt.

Sterling’s recent results:

Result Opponent Date Event Decision W TJ Dillashaw 22.10.2022 UFC 280: Oliviera vs Mkhachev Knockout/Technical Knockout W Petr Yan 10.04.2022 UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Split decision W Petr Yan 07.03.2021 FC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya Disqualification W Cory Sandhagen 07.06.2021 UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Submission W Pedro Munhoz 09.06.2021 UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes Unanimous decision

*As on 04.05.2023