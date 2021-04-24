More Sports More Sports Anuradha finishes seventh at Asian Weightlifting Championships Two-time Commonwealth champion Sathish Kumar was forced to pull out of the 81kg event at the Asian Weightlifting Championships after injuring himself while warming up. Team Sportstar 24 April, 2021 22:29 IST P. Anuradha totalled 213kg to finish seventh in the women's 87kg category. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar 24 April, 2021 22:29 IST Commonwealth weightlifting gold medalist P. Anuradha finished seventh out of eight participants in the women's 87kg category at the Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent on Saturday.She failed her first snatch attempt and managed a 91kg lift in her second attempt, while failing at the 95kg mark. She then lifted 110kg in the clean and jerk in her first attempt, but could not better it. She totalled 213kg to finish seventh.RELATED| Mirabai Chanu thrilled with Clean and Jerk World Record ahead of Tokyo Olympics India won two medals at the continental event as Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold in the women's 45kg category, while Mirabai Chanu claimed the bronze in the 49kg.Mirabai went on to set a new World Record in the clean and jerk as well and severely boosted her chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.RELATED| India's Jhilli grabs gold at Asian Championships Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 302kg to finish eighth in the 67kg category on Monday, while Achinta Sheuli lifted an aggregate of 309kg to finish second in Group B of men's 73kg category on Tuesday. Sheuli, 19, lifted139kg in snatch and 170kg in clean and jerk to achieve his personal best total. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.