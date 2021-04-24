Anuradha finishes seventh at Asian Weightlifting Championships

Commonwealth weightlifting gold medalist P. Anuradha finished seventh out of eight participants in the women's 87kg category at the Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent on Saturday.

She failed her first snatch attempt and managed a 91kg lift in her second attempt, while failing at the 95kg mark. She then lifted 110kg in the clean and jerk in her first attempt, but could not better it. She totalled 213kg to finish seventh.

India won two medals at the continental event as Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold in the women's 45kg category, while Mirabai Chanu claimed the bronze in the 49kg.

Mirabai went on to set a new World Record in the clean and jerk as well and severely boosted her chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 302kg to finish eighth in the 67kg category on Monday, while Achinta Sheuli lifted an aggregate of 309kg to finish second in Group B of men's 73kg category on Tuesday. Sheuli, 19, lifted139kg in snatch and 170kg in clean and jerk to achieve his personal best total.