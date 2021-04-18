India's Jhilli grabs gold at Asian Championships

Jhilli Dalabehera emerged as the champion in a depleted women's 45kg field at the Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent on Sunday.

RELATED - Mirabai Chanu sets clean and jerk world record

Between two competitors, Jhilli, a former World junior bronze medallist, totalled 157kg (snatch 69kg, clean and jerk 88kg) to take the gold medal.

Philippines’ Mary Flor Diaz (60kg, 75kg, 135kg) got the silver.