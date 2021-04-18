More Sports More Sports India's Jhilli grabs gold at Asian Championships Jhilli Dalabehera emerged as the champion in a depleted women's 45kg field at the Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 18 April, 2021 11:48 IST - AP (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Team Sportstar KOLKATA 18 April, 2021 11:48 IST Jhilli Dalabehera emerged as the champion in a depleted women's 45kg field at the Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent on Sunday.RELATED - Mirabai Chanu sets clean and jerk world recordBetween two competitors, Jhilli, a former World junior bronze medallist, totalled 157kg (snatch 69kg, clean and jerk 88kg) to take the gold medal. Philippines’ Mary Flor Diaz (60kg, 75kg, 135kg) got the silver. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.