Anurag Thakur appointed new Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

Anurag Thakur was on Wednesday appointed as the new Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, taking over from Kiren Rijiju.

Thakur was the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) between May 2016 and February 2017. Prior to that, he was the secretary of the Board and also headed Himchal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).

His brother, Arun Dhumal, is currently the treasurer of the BCCI.

"I am honoured to serve the people of India as a Union Cabinet minister and take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji for entrusting me with this responsibility," Thakur tweeted.

More to follow...